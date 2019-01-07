Chargers Activate Hunter Henry In Time For Playoff Matchup Vs. Patriots

Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers are, quite literally, getting a big reinforcement for Sunday’s playoff game against the New England Patriots.

The Chargers on Monday activated the 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight off the physically unable to perform list, and he’s slated to make his season debut on Sunday after tearing his ACL in May.

Henry, second-round draft pick in 2016, has been a great weapon for Rivers and the Chargers offense when he’s been able to stay on the field. Henry played in 29 of a possible 32 games over the first two seasons of his career, catching 81 passes for 1,057 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns.

It’s impossible to say how much Henry will play Sunday in the AFC divisional round against the Patriots. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn recently said Henry’s snaps likely would be limited, but the 24-year-old certainly adds some explosiveness to the LA offense ahead of the game.

Henry could be especially helpful in the red zone where he was targeted 28 times in his first two seasons, hauling in 15 of those passes — 10 of them going for touchdowns.

The Patriots got a first-hand look at Henry last season, limiting him to just one catch on two targets for seven yards in New England’s 21-13 win in Week 8.

