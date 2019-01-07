This Photo Of Zion Williamson Proves Duke Star Has No Athletic Equal

Zion Williamson is not of this world.

The Duke freshman has taken the college basketball world by storm this season, regularly showing up on highlights with jaw-dropping dunks and blocks. The top NBA Draft prospect doesn’t have much of a jump shot, but his raw athleticism is legitimately game-changing.

Don’t believe us? Check out this photo from Duke’s 87-68 win over Clemson on Saturday:

Yeesh.

Oh, and this 360 dunk came from the same game:

Again, Williamson’s inability to shoot from anything considered long range likely will give him problems in the NBA.

But with athleticism this rare, it’s hard to imagine the Blue Devils forward not finding success at the next level.

