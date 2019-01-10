Chargers’ Brandon Mebane To Play Vs. Patriots Following Infant Daughter’s Death

NFL fans should hope Brandon Mebane can find a measure of peace in the heat of battle.

The San Diego Chargers defensive tackle revealed Wednesday his infant daughter, Makenna, died after losing her battle with trisomy 13, a defective-heart condition with which see suffered following her premature birth seven weeks ago.

“She passed away January 3, Thursday,” Mebane said, per the Chargers’ website. “She wasn’t getting better so we had to make a decision. She kept having bleeds from the stomach, and then when they tried to feed her, it wasn’t good for her liver.”

Mebane missed the Chargers’ win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday in the Wild Card Round. He intends to play Sunday against the New England Patriots in their Divisional Round matchup.

“No matter where I am, I still think about her,” he said. “I’m just happy I’m still able to play this game, so (I’m doing) pretty good.”

Mebane has made 40 tackles, one sack and forced one fumble in 12 games this season.

Words are hard to come by with the passing of Brandon Mebane’s infant daughter, Makenna. We are heartbroken. Please join us in keeping Brandon, and his family, in your thoughts and prayers. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 9, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images