Chargers Hilariously Troll Ravens On Twitter For Wearing Masks Before Playoff Loss

The Baltimore Ravens, for reasons not totally clear, decided to wear masks to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, and the Los Angeles Chargers made them pay for it both on the gridiron and social media.

A group of Ravens players wore masks that we believe were to represent “The Purge.” Wearing a clown mask like T.Y. Hilton did before the Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans made sense, but Baltimore’s decision was a bit perplexing.

The masks didn’t appear to help the Ravens, either, as they lost to the Chargers 23-17 in the AFC Wild Card round matchup, thus ending their season.

After the win, the Chargers had a hilarious way of trolling the Ravens.

this never gets old 😭 pic.twitter.com/SS1PZdQQqM — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 6, 2019

Yeah, we’re thinking Ravens players will think twice about the mask nonsense next time they’re in the postseason — especially if they’re playing a team with a far better record than them.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images