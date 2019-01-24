Chiefs Fans Abuse (Wrong) Dee Ford For Offsides Penalty Vs. Patriots

NFL fans should spare a thought for Dee Ford … the other one.

A woman who shares a name with the Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker has received a torrent of abuse this week on Twitter for his pivotal mistake in the AFC Championship game. Ford the football player lined up inches offside late in the fourth quarter. His penalty negated teammate Daniel Sorensen’s potential game-winning interception, and the New England Patriots scored two plays later and went on to win 37-31 in overtime to advance to Super Bowl LIII.

Chiefs fans have spent the last few days berating Ford, the 47-year-old Englishwoman, because her Twitter handle is @dee_ford and they can’t be bothered to realize she doesn’t play for their team.

“The phone was going off literally nonstop,” Ford said, per The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell. “Some of the things were quite vicious. The things they’re saying, he doesn’t deserve it.”

Here’s a sample of the abuse Chiefs fans directed at any Dee Ford they could find.

“You ruined my whole year,” one user wrote, per McDowell.

“I haven’t forgiven you,” another chided, per McDowell. “Hope you suffer the entire summer knowing u let your team down.” a user wrote.

Other messages were far too vulgar to print, but you get gist of it.

The Ford who plays for the Chiefs feels bad enough and doesn’t have a Twitter account, anyway. Tales like this make it unlikely he’ll join the social network any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images