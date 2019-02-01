Chris Broussard Predicts NBA Futures Of Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis

It’s been an exciting NBA campaign thus far, but the upcoming offseason is poised to be filled with fireworks as well.

A number of high-profile players are set to hit the open market this summer, and as if that’s not enough, we could be in store for a blockbuster trade or two.

One of those aforementioned players is Kyrie Irving, who will become a free agent at season’s end. While the star point guard already has clearly stated his intention to re-sign with the Celtics, there’s growing skepticism regarding Irving’s future in Boston. The C’s have fallen short of expectations thus far, leading many to believe Irving could seek a new home. Perhaps even a reunion with LeBron James out on the West Coast.

But if you ask Chris Broussard, signs now are starting to point to Irving staying in Boston. Not only does the FOX Sports 1 talking head believe Irving will re-up with the Celtics, he thinks the six-time All-Star will have a new superstar teammate come next season.

“I think over the last two weeks Kyrie has shown ‘It’s my team. The rest of you guys are really good, but I’m the leader. I’m gonna get you the ball, but we go as I go.’ And that looks like he wants to have his own team,” Broussard said Thursday on “The Herd”. “If I had to bet, gun to my head, I would bet this: Kyrie Irving re-signs with Boston and Anthony Davis is traded to the Celtics this summer. I’m not saying that’s definitely gonna happen, but if you force me to make a prediction with all there is that still has to come, I would say that’s what happens.”

It sure seems like the C’s — who are unable to trade for Davis during the season per the Rose Rule — will at least have their chance to dance with The Brow this summer. The Lakers could throw a wrench in Boston’s reported plans by striking before the trade deadline, but the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly aren’t even answering Los Angeles’ calls at the moment.

It’s tough to imagine Davis would want to say in Boston long term unless Irving is in the mix, so re-signing Uncle Drew could benefit the C’s on two fronts. Not only would Danny Ainge and Co. be locking down their franchise cornerstone, but it could serve as the linchpin to bring in a generational talent.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports