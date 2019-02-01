Julian Edelman Offers Recruiting Pitch For Anthony Davis To Join Celtics

Boston athletes have a knack for rallying around each other, even when it comes to recruiting.

The Celtics very well could be shopping this summer, as Anthony Davis is ready to move on from the New Orleans Pelicans and find a new home. The C’s, who long have been tied to Davis in rumors, are expected to be one of the major players in the Davis sweepstakes, so as long as the star big man isn’t dealt by the Feb. 7 deadline.

While one has to imagine Danny Ainge and Co. are preparing to wine and dine Davis to the highest degree in the offseason, the New England Patriots on Thursday provided some assistance to their local pals in the recruitment process. If you ask wideout Julian Edelman, a decision between Boston and Los Angeles shouldn’t even be a debate for Davis at all.

“L.A is Hollywood. Boston’s a sports town. Plain and simple,” Edelman said, as captured by Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Driscoll.

Edelman’s sentiments were echoed by defensive back Jason McCourty and punter Ryan Allen, but a handful of Rams players made sure to get in on the action as well.

We asked the Rams for their best recruiting pitch to bring Anthony Davis to LA Some delivered and some… did not pic.twitter.com/w8wRI32LXQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 31, 2019

A basketball player dominating Super Bowl week tells you all you need to know about just how coveted Davis is. But if a team really wants to show much they want The Brow, they’ll need to first offer a king’s ransom and then open up their wallets like they never have before.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images