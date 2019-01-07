Eagles’ Treyvon Hester Says He Tipped Bears’ Cody Parkey’s Missed FG

There’s probably nothing Cody Parkey can say or do to get Chicago Bears fans off his back, but it appears there’s a few more layers to his missed field goal Sunday night.

With the Bears trailing 16-15 with 10 seconds to play in their Wild Card round tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles, Parkey hit the post twice on the would-be game-winning 43-yard field goal, ending Chicago’s season.

Parkey took full accountability for the miss, but did note that he thought he struck the ball pretty well. Meanwhile, in the Eagles’ locker room, defensive lineman Treyvon Hester told “The Athletic’s Bo Wulf” that he actually tipped the kick.

And it appears he’s right, take a look at this.

Was Cody Parkey's final kick tipped by Treyvon Hester? 🕵️ (via @ScottGustin) pic.twitter.com/VI7tbWA3Lh — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 7, 2019

Hmm…

Fellow Eagle Chris Long took to Twitter and responded to a tweet of Bears fans booing Parkey by saying the kick was tipped.

At the end of the day, the Bears still lost. But in addition to the fact they scored just 15 points at home and Parkey had nine of them, Hester tipping the kick makes the kicker even less culpable in the fiasco that was Chicago’s performance on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images