Giants GM Dave Gettleman Has No Plans To Trade Odell Beckham Jr.

It certainly was an interesting season for Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants, but it looks as if New York sees the star wide receiver as part of its future.

Beckham was critical of his team — particularly quarterback Eli Manning — and rumors even surfaced about a potential trade. Many thought this could be Beckham’s last season with the Giants despite inking a lucrative, five-year contract in August. But Dave Gettleman seemed adamant the 26-year-old isn’t going anywhere.

“We didn’t sign him to trade him,” the general manager said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The wide receiver caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards with six touchdowns and also accounted for throwing two TD passes himself. He was limited to just 12 games, however, with a quad injury.

While Gettleman was confident in Beckham’s return to the team, the same can’t be said about Manning.

“I’m committed to making the best decision in the interest of the New York Football Giants,” Gettleman said. “We’re in the evaluation process. OK, I know that you guys want answers now, but very frankly I didn’t come in (New Year’s Day). I’m going to do what I do, which is get in my office and watch film. … My commitment is to make this team the best team it can be. And if that happens to have Eli playing quarterback, it does.”

It sure sounds like it will be an interesting offseason for the Giants, who missed the playoffs after going 5-11 this year.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images