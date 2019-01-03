LeBron James Knew Warriors Were ‘F—ed Up’ Mentally After Game 6 Of 2016 Finals

The crowning acheivement of LeBron James’ NBA career undoubtedtly came during the 2016 NBA Finals.
You know the story. James’ Cleveland Cavaliers fell into a 3-1 series hole to the Golden State Warriors before storming back to defeat the 72-win Dubs in seven games to win the championship.
The momentum of the series really appeared to shift after the Cavaliers notched a 115-101 win in Game 6 at Quicken Loans Arena to send the series back to Oakland for a decisive Game 7.
Despite the winner-take-all game being held in the Bay Area, James apparently knew the Warriors were in trouble after Game 6.
As part of James’ ESPN+ series “More Than An Athlete,” cameras caught King James telling the Cavs how beaten down the Warriors were after the series became knotted at three games apiece.
The Chosen One seems to have hit the nail on the head, as James and Kyrie Irving carried the Cavs to a 93-89 win to deliver Cleveland its first title in franchise history.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
