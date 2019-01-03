LeBron James Knew Warriors Were ‘F—ed Up’ Mentally After Game 6 Of 2016 Finals

The crowning acheivement of LeBron James’ NBA career undoubtedtly came during the 2016 NBA Finals.

You know the story. James’ Cleveland Cavaliers fell into a 3-1 series hole to the Golden State Warriors before storming back to defeat the 72-win Dubs in seven games to win the championship.

The momentum of the series really appeared to shift after the Cavaliers notched a 115-101 win in Game 6 at Quicken Loans Arena to send the series back to Oakland for a decisive Game 7.

Despite the winner-take-all game being held in the Bay Area, James apparently knew the Warriors were in trouble after Game 6.

As part of James’ ESPN+ series “More Than An Athlete,” cameras caught King James telling the Cavs how beaten down the Warriors were after the series became knotted at three games apiece.

.@KingJames called it like he saw it after Game 6 of the 2016 Finals. On ESPN+, “More Than An Athlete" takes you inside the Cavs locker room after the crucial game. https://t.co/8vE9wIaUfr pic.twitter.com/KLgQQ2Mnjy — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2019

The Chosen One seems to have hit the nail on the head, as James and Kyrie Irving carried the Cavs to a 93-89 win to deliver Cleveland its first title in franchise history.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images