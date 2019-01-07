Here’s Each Team’s Odds To Win Super Bowl LIII After Wild Card Round

How’s everybody’s nerves?

After a busy Wild Card weekend that featured a couple twists and turns, we’re left with eight teams vying for the Super Bowl.

It’s an interesting slate of games next week, as the sixth seed from both conferences ended up getting through to the Divisional round, meaning a pair of third-seeded teams that won their division were sent packing.

With four games in the books and four more on deck next weekend, here are the updated betting odds to win Super Bowl LIII for each team, courtesy of OddsShark.

Updated odds to win Super Bowl LIII (@SuperBookUSA): Saints +225

Chiefs +400

Rams +450

Patriots +450

Chargers +800

Cowboys +1400

Colts +1400

Eagles +1600 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 7, 2019

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images