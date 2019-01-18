Jason McCourty Reveals Tom Brady’s Inside Joke With McCourty Twins

FOXBORO, Mass. — Most jokes involving the McCourty twins are about how Devin and Jason look alike. They are twins, after all. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is at least a little more original while playing around with his defensive back teammates.

“Every time he sees me and Dev walk, he always goes, ‘All right, guys, move a little closer. All right, spread out.’ And he always says no matter where we’re at in the building, we’re no more than six inches away from each other,” Jason McCourty said Friday. “That’s kind of been an ongoing joke throughout the season.”

Jason McCourty spoke at length about how much it means to be teammates with Brady. Devin has been Brady’s teammate since 2010. Jason only joined Devin and Brady for this season after eight years with the Tennessee Titans and one with the Cleveland Browns.

“He’s amazing to talk to,” Jason McCourty said. “I think from afar you get to go against him multiple times, you get to study him, you get to see every time you go out and play and you watch the games, you just see how time after time he shows up and shows out. I think being in the same locker room, asking him questions at certain times throughout the year and just sitting on the sideline and listening to him telling stories and something of that nature. I think when you reach the level of greatness that he has, there’s just charismatic guys want to be around and hear about.

“For me, I think I look at myself, I’m like, ‘Man, I’m an old guy. I’ve been in the league for 10 years,’ and Tom’s almost doubled my career. You enjoy the fact that you can talk to him about the history and the different things he’s been through.”

The Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. This is Brady’s 13th conference title game and Jason McCourty’s first.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images