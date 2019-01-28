Josh Gordon Update: How Patriots, NFL Are Working With Suspended Receiver

ATLANTA — While the New England Patriots are getting set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, wide receiver Josh Gordon is staying out of the spotlight while he serves an indefinite suspension for violating the terms of his reinstatement into the NFL.

A source with knowledge of Gordon’s situation told NESN.com the suspension was triggered by diluted drug test samples.

Gordon currently is receiving treatment at an inpatient facility in Gainesville, Fla., the source said. Gordon was spotted at a Gainesville-area gym earlier this month because he has been granted freedom to work out based on time spent in the facility.

The Patriots are paying for Gordon’s treatment, the source said. The Patriots declined to comment on the situation.

The team, the NFL and the NFL Players Association are working with Gordon to treat his drug addiction. The goal is for the receiver to function in life and football.

A return to the Patriots is still possible. If the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII, he would receive a ring.

Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards with three touchdowns in 11 games with the Patriots this season. He also caught one 17-yard touchdown with the Cleveland Browns before he was traded to the Patriots.

Gordon has been suspended multiple times by the NFL for violating its substance-abuse policy. He was reinstated last season for five games and played for the first time since 2014.

The wide receiver has caught 220 passes for 3,826 yards with 19 touchdowns since he was selected in the second round of the 2012 supplement draft. His best season came in 2013 when he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards with nine touchdowns in 14 games.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images