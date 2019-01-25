Kurt Warner Highlights Key For Patriots’ Offense In Super Bowl Vs. Rams

The New England Patriots’ offense has been nearly unstoppable this postseason, but Tom Brady and Co. will have their work cut out of for them to keep it going on the NFL’s biggest stage.

While there undoubtedly are holes within the Los Angeles Rams’ defense, their front seven is more than capable of wreaking havoc. Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh are two of the league’s most feared pass rushers, and it’s near impossible to neutralize the entire unit for a full 60 minutes.

It will be a tall task for the Patriots’ offensive line to keep the pressure off Tom Brady, which Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner believes should be New England’s top priority Feb. 3.

While Warner’s take might seem obvious, it can’t be overstated how important it will be for the Patriots to keep the pocket clean. The New York Giants smothered Brady all game long in their two Super Bowl wins over New England, and Super Bowl LII effectively was decided via a strip sack on Brady.

More often than not, Brady will find a way to carve up the opposition if he receives enough time to do so. So if the Patriots by and large can contain the Rams’ pass rush, there’s a good chance they’ll be hoisting their sixth Lombardi Trophy at game’s end.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports