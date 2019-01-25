Kyrie Irving Named All-Star Game Stater, Jayson Tatum Highlights Skills Challenge

Two members of the Boston Celtics will be headed to Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Feb. 17 to appear in the NBA All-Star weekend.

Kyrie Irving was named a starter for the Eastern Conference on Thursday for the sixth time in his career. The guard has been a vital part for the Celtics’ success, averaging 23.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season. He’s scored at least 20 points 29 times this season, including two 40-plus point performances.

Irving is the lone member of the Green to get the All-Star nod, but one of his teammates will partake in the Skills Challenge as well as the Rising Stars Challenge.

Jayson Tatum, who participated in the Rising Stars Challenge last year, will make his debut in the Skills Challenge, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. The 20-year-old joins Isaiah Thomas, Rajon Rondo and Al Horford as the only Celtics to play in the event.

There’s no doubt Tatum and Irving deserve the nod given what they’ve both accomplished this season for Boston this year.

