Julian Edelman’s Latest Instagram Features Cool Tribute To Patriots O-Linemen

The big men up front have been an integral part of the New England Patriots’ offensive success, and that’s not lost on Julian Edelman.

Thanks in part to tremendous athleticism, the Patriots’ offensive line has been simply stellar for most of this season, but especially in New England’s two postseason wins so far. Tom Brady already took to Instagram to thank the linemen for keeping him upright during the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

And on Thursday, Edelman took his turn.

Complete with the caption, “Big dogs gotta eat,” Edelman shared a photo of him with Trent Brown, Shaq Mason, David Andrews and Joe Thuney. At the bottom of the photo was some big text that read “The Trenchmen.”

(You can view the post here)

The Patriots will need their offensive line to be stout once again Feb. 3, as New England will square off against a talented Los Angeles Rams front seven in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports