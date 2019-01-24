Benjamin Watson Shreds Roger Goodell For Silence On Rams-Saints Fiasco

The referees kept their whistles in their pocket during one of the most important moments of the NFC Championship Game, and the NFL’s commissioner since has been equally silent.

With less than two minutes left in regulation in Sunday’s Los Angeles Rams-New Orleans Saints game, Nickell Robey-Coleman blew out Tommylee Lewis well before the ball got to him. It was a clear pass interference that would have put the Saints in a position to score a touchdown to put the game away, but instead they had to settle for a field goal because of the no-call. The Rams responded by tying the game then winning in overtime.

While many Saints fans are clamoring for an explanation from the league as to what happened, commissioner Roger Goodell has remain silent. And on Thursday, Saints tight end Benjamin Watson sent out a pretty scathing statement on Twitter directed at Goodell.

Certainly not mincing words.

While it’s highly unlikely Goodell could do much to make Saints feel any better, the fact he has said nothing really is rough.

