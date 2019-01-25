LeBron James In Instagram Story Serenades Kyrie Irving To Interesting Song

NBA drama really is something else, and, well, some wild stuff happened Friday afternoon.

Although the breakup between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving was a messy one, with Irving demanding a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers so he could get out of James’ shadow, it seems they’ve mended fences. Now that Irving is the leader he wanted to be with the Boston Celtics, he’s admitted it’s been a learning curve, recently calling James for advice — something James reportedly received well.

So now, murmurs are swirling about Irving possibly reuniting with James with the Los Angeles Lakers next season, even though Irving has given a verbal commitment to re-sign with the Celtics (something some of his former Cavs teammates are skeptical of).

Well, James on Friday posted a video on his Instagram story of him singing “Rewind,” by Fetty Wap. And in the post he tagged Irving.

Why’d Bron tag Kyrie though 🧐pic.twitter.com/i7gQg7UPRm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2019

Now what’s interesting is the lyrics.

“I know you’re with him now but soon you will be mine; If I could bring it back, I’ll probably press rewind.”

Later in his story, James has that portion of the song playing in the background, although Irving isn’t tagged in that specific post (you can watch that here).

Of course, this could mean nothing, but crazy stuff happens in the NBA so it’s kind of tough to just dismiss this as nothing.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images