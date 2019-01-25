Julian Edelman Astonished By Former College Rival Sean McVay’s Early Success

FOXBORO, Mass. — Get ready to hear about this a whole lot over the next nine days, but New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay were once college rivals.

The roles have reversed and rotated since then, but Edelman was a quarterback at Kent State, and McVay was a wide receiver at the Miami of Ohio. Both schools were in the Mid-American Conference.

Edelman was asked if he remembered those matchups.

Edelman vs. McVay 3 @KyleBrandt goes back to college to explain the hidden grudge match in Super Bowl LIII. pic.twitter.com/MzQgXhFfnS — GMFB (@gmfb) January 22, 2019

“Honestly, I don’t,” Edelman said. “But it was pretty cool to see some footage. It was cool.”

Edelman and McVay were born just four months apart. Edelman is amazed by McVay’s success.

“It’s very remarkable,” Edelman said. “He’s a stud. He’s my age, and he’s leading an organization to a Super Bowl. It’s unbelievable, and it’s a testament to how much he knows the game, how hard he works. And I love seeing it. He’s a MAC guy. So, you know that Coach McVay and that coaching staff is going to have that team ready, and we’re going to have to take advantage of the preparation time that we have and get ready too.”

McVay caught 39 passes for 312 yards in three seasons at Miami. He also carried the ball nine times for 29 yards and returned 15 kicks for 185 yards.

McVay went straight into coaching once his college career was over, while Edelman was drafted by the Patriots and moved to receiver. They’re both doing pretty well for themselves.

Thumbnail photo via USA TODAY Sports Images