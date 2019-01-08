Marcus Smart Reveals Inspiration Behind Braided Shamrock Haircut

BOSTON — Marcus Smart has been looking sharp of late. And not just on the court.

Sure, the guard has sunk at least four 3-pointers in each of his last two games during the Boston Celtics’ three-game winning streak. But the 24-year-old was gaining style points in other places Monday night.

Smart showed up to TD Garden for Monday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets rocking a haircut with a shamrock braided into his -do with the No. 36.

“It took about 50 minutes. Shout out to Jaws, her name is Jaws she’s the best braider in the country,” Smart said after the game.

(You can see Smart’s haircut here)

Celtics fans may remember that Gerald Green rocked a similar hairstyle in 2016. Smart that was done by the same stylist.

“Gerald kind of inspired it,” said Smart. He inspired me to get the shamrock and you know we added a little flavor with the 36.”

Smart, with the braided shamrock and all, dropped 12 points in the Celtics’ 116-95 win.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images