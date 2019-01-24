Martellus Bennett Ribs Skip Bayless, Stephen A. Smith In Clap-Back Tweet

Martellus Bennett never has been one to be afraid to speak his mind.

Bennett was one of the most charismatic NFL players throughout his 10-year career, and not much has changed now that he’s in retired life.

The former tight end remains one of the best follows across all social media platforms, and his latest Twitter gem served as a good reminder why. After providing a quick analysis of new-age running backs, Bennett clapped back (in a slight NSFW manner) at a responder who apparently doesn’t value his football mind.

Yea but you’ll listen to the takes of people like Stephen A Smith and Skip Bayless who never played. Lol. Stupid. I know my shit. https://t.co/l0hzrHW8N0 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 20, 2019

Well, it’s tough to argue with that.

Never change, Marty. Never change.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports