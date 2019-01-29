MLB Rumors: This NL Team In ‘Substantive Talks’ For J.T. Realmuto

While the baseball world awaits the seemingly never-ending free agent sweepstakes for Bryce Harper and Manny Machado to be over, the biggest story coming out of the offseason has been the trade rumors surrounding J.T. Realmuto.

The Marlins catcher has been the target of many franchises for nearly two seasons as Miami has held on to the backstop while weighing its options and searching for the right deal.

Talks between the Marlins and multiple teams around the league intensified Monday, with one National League team throwing its hat in the ring in a big way.

FanCred’s Jon Heyman reported the Cincinnati Reds were “making progress” on acquiring the 27-year-old.

Reds are making progress. In Realmuto talks, but there’s word of caution: not at finish line yet. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 28, 2019

Reds are indeed very much in Realmuto mix. Cincy prospects Hunter Greene, Nick Senzel and Taylor Trammell are thought of interest to Miami, though Reds likely prefer not to include any of those 3. Possibility vet catcher Tucker Barnhart could be included in potential deal as well — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 28, 2019

MLB.com’s Marlins beat reporter Joe Frisaro confirmed the Reds are in the mix, and reported the two clubs are engaged in “substantive talks,” and that infield prospect Jonathan India could also be considered in Miami’s return.

Update on J.T. Realmuto talks. Can confirm #Marlins in substantive talks with the #Reds and Jonathan India is among names being discusses, as @JonHeyman reports. Miami still in talks with other clubs, like #Dodgers #Padres Marlins seeking best package of prospects – 2-4 players — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) January 28, 2019

The Reds arguably have been the most active team this offseason, most recently acquiring (and extending) Sonny Gray in a deal with the New York Yankees. The Reds also have picked up pitchers Alex Wood, and Tanner Roark and outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp in another pair of deals.

If Cincinnati is able to pull off yet another blockbuster move this offseason, it would be hard to not take the club seriously as contenders in the National League.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports