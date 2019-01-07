NFL Divisional Round Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For Each Game

The NFL playoff field lost four contenders this weekend, leaving eight teams vying for the Super Bowl.

With the Wild Card round now behind us, four teams from each conference remain and are set to go head-to-head next weekend in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

In the opening betting lines for next week’s matchups, the New England Patriots are the most narrow favorites, opening as 4.5-point favorites at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. The New Orleans Saints, meanwhile, are whopping 9-point favorites in their home tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are the complete Divisional Round betting lines, per OddsShark:

NFL Divisional Round lines (@betonline_ag): Colts @ Chiefs -5.5 O/U 56.5 Cowboys @ Rams -7 O/U 48.5 Chargers @ Patriots -4.5 O/U 47 Eagles @ Saints -9 O/U 51 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 7, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images