NFL Fans Hilariously React To Ravens Extending John Harbaugh’s Contract

John Harbaugh is staying in Baltimore for at least four more years, and the reviews amongst football fans are mixed.

Baltimore on Thursday announced it extended its head coach after the team finished the 2018 season atop the AFC North with a 10-6 record. The Ravens made the playoffs for the first time in three seasons but were bounced after losing 23-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round.

After Baltimore’s official Twitter account made the announcement, fans weren’t quite sure how to feel. Some were thrilled with the news, while others were hoping to see a change at the helm. One thing is for certain, though. It seems as if the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers fan bases are pleased with the move.

Here are some of the best reactions:

As a pats fan … thats great news — BJ Johnson (@Asportsguysguy) January 24, 2019

Ew — John David Ryan (@theycallmeJDR) January 24, 2019

You won’t be celebrating at the end of next year… — Nick Lorensen (@daily_cbb) January 24, 2019

As a Steelers fan, thank you. 😂👏 — Yo Momma 😂👏 (@YoMommaKongDong) January 24, 2019

Fans of the other 3 AFC North teams: pic.twitter.com/ygDcf7gbkr — Roberto Shenanigans (@CLE_Shenanigans) January 24, 2019

LOL — Bill Kelly (@bk_maverick) January 25, 2019

Harbaugh, the winningest coach in Ravens history, will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images