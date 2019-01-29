NFL Odds: Tom Brady Highlights Super Bowl Prop Bets For Sunday

Tom Brady has averaged 433 passing yards over his past three Super Bowl appearances, and could have another big day when the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in this weekend’s big game. Brady is listed as a -120 favorite to throw for OVER 300.5 yards on the Super Bowl prop bets at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Brady has struggled to produce big offensive numbers at times this season, throwing for 250 or fewer yards on four occasions, including a pair of outings with fewer than 135 yards. However, the 41-year-old has regained his touch in the postseason, topping 340 yards in two playoff appearances ahead of Sunday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the betting favorite on the Super Bowl odds.

The Patriots pivot also is expected to have more success finding the end zone. Brady has connected on more than one scoring pass just once in his past five overall outings, a four-touchdown performance in a 38-3 rout of the New York Jets in Week 17, but sports -130 odds of completing OVER two touchdown passes for the third time in his past four Super Bowls.

Brady also is expected to tighten up his passing game after tossing a pair of interceptions in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win over Kansas City in this year’s AFC Championship Game, and is set as a short -120 wager in Super Bowl prop betting to avoid throwing a pick for the fifth time in nine trips to the big game.

Rams pivot Jared Goff outpaced Brady in both passing yards and touchdown passes during the regular season, but the first overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft makes his first career Super Bowl appearance lagging behind the four-time Super Bowl MVP on the quarterback prop bets.

Goff tallied a fourth-ranked 4,688 passing yards, or 293 yards per game, during the regular season, topping 300 yards on seven occasions. The Rams relied on a vaunted ground game in their 30-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Divisional Playoff weekend. As a result, Goff was limited to just 186 yards before staging a 297-yard performance in last week’s 26-23 win over New Orleans in NFC championship game action.

With the Rams possibly leaning heavily on rushers Todd Gurley and CJ Anderson in their first Super Bowl appearance since 2002, Goff has emerged as a -115 wager to amass UNDER 289.5 passing yards, and is also a -115 wager to connect on UNDER two touchdown passes.

And despite tossing just one total interception over his past four outings, strong -140 odds favor Goff throwing at least one interception in Sunday’s matchup.

