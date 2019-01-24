NFL Rumors: Brian Flores Could Take This Patriots Assistant With Him To Miami

Brian Flores might not be the only New England Patriots assistant to leave town this offseason.

Flores, New England’s linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator, is expected to become the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and he hopes to bring Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea along to be his offensive coordinator, according to a report Thursday from Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

O’Shea, 46, has been in his current role with the Patriots since 2009 after spending three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and three more with the Minnesota Vikings. He has no regular-season play-calling experience but has done so in the Patriots’ final preseason game in recent years.

O’Shea had been viewed as a potential successor to Josh McDaniels when the Patriots offensive coordinator was interviewing for head-coaching jobs.

Though the Dolphins cannot officially hire Flores until after the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams face off in Super Bowl LIII next Sunday, he already has begun assembling his coaching staff, with Jim Caldwell expected to sign on as his assistant head coach and former Patriots linebackers coach Patrick Graham in line to become his defensive coordinator, according to reports.

