Tiger Woods’ Caddy Reveals One Thing He Always Forgets On First Tee

Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava have been working together since 2011, but despite their lengthy relationship LaCava still doesn’t have the 14-time major winner’s entire routine down.

In a short video interview with GolfTV, Woods and LaCava discussed their friendship, pro-ams and revealed the one thing the veteran caddy always forgets on the first tee.

“Well the one thing I still haven’t gotten used to is always having a fresh glove ready on the first tee,” LaCava said. “You know, you work for Fred (Couples) for 21 years with no glove and Tiger will be like, ‘Well?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Well, what?’ ‘Dude, where’s my glove?'”

LaCava has been through a lot with Woods since hopping on his bag in 2011. From Woods’ six wins in 2013 to the four back surgeries, including a spinal fusion, that kept Woods sidelined for the better part of four years, the caddy always stayed loyal to his friend, never looking for other opportunities while Woods was working to get healthy.

“I consider him the greatest player of all time,” LaCava said. “So people say to me all the time, they go, ‘You know, you’re a pretty loyal guy hanging around when he was hurt and other stuff.’ And I didn’t feel that way. I’m very fortunate to be in the position that I am, so I feel lucky to have the spot that I have. Tiger treats me like a buddy, you know, I hang out at his house, I hang out with the kids, I stay at his house all the time, we go to dinner, stuff like that. So we’re buddies more than anything, but I also get it — he’s the boss and I work for him, but he doesn’t treat me like that at all.”

Woods broke a five-year winless drought in September when he achieved career win No. 80 at the Tour Championship. Now that he’s finally fully healthy, Woods will look to snap a decade long winless drought at majors this year. He finished in the top six at two our of four majors last season, coming tied for sixth at the Open Championship and second at the PGA Championship.

The legendary golfer will begin his 2019 PGA Tour season Thursday when he tees off at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calif.

Thumbnail photo via Sep 21, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods on the on the second hole with his caddie Joe LaCava (right) during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports