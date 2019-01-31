Nick Wright Destroys Critics Of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Record

At this point, Tom Brady haters are hanging on to whatever they can in order to criticize the New England Patriots quarterback.

While Brady effectively has left little room for anything but praise, the Rob Parkers of the world like to point out that the 41-year-old hasn’t been perfect on the Super Bowl stage. Of his eight Super Bowl appearances, Brady only has come away with the win in five.

For some, this sways the greatest of all time debate in the favor of Joe Montana, who went a perfect 4-for-4 when competing for the Lombardi Trophy. But if you ask Nick Wright, knocking Brady for his three Super Bowl losses is ludicrous.

"This thing that the media has agreed upon, that losses only count against you when you've gotten to the championship round has to stop. The general consensus that Tom Brady's resume would be more impressive at 5-0 in the SB than 5-3 is so incredibly dumb." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/pXc0LTPXNg — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 30, 2019

What’s often overlooked when dissecting Brady’s career is his postseason résumé as a whole. Of the 16 seasons Brady has led his team to the playoffs, the Patriots only went one-and-done on two (!) occasions. That never seems to be brought up when stacking New England’s QB up against Montana, whose teams were bounced from the postseason after one game in four out of 11 trips.

The Super Bowl record argument is ridiculous to begin with, but it will have to be put to rest if Brady and the Patriots win their sixth Lombardi Trophy on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

