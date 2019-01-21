Patriots’ Jason McCourty’s Reaction To Going To First Super Bowl Is Must-See

The New England Patriots are heading back to the Super Bowl for the third straight year and Jason McCourty finally won’t be attending as a fan.

The cornerback never has been to the big stage in his 10-year NFL career as a player, but he’s been able to attend and watch his twin brother, Devin, compete. The McCourty twins and Patriots are off to Atlanta to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII after a thrilling 37-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jason has waited a long time to reach the playoffs — let alone the Super Bowl — and he had the best reaction during New England’s celebration.

“I’m going to the Super Bowl, and I’m not a guest of Dev!” @McCourtyTwins | #EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/NsEJaCZvTm — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 21, 2019

We can’t blame him. Not only does he get to play for the Vince Lombardi trophy, he gets to do it with his brother and help continue the Patriots’ dynasty.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images