Donald Trump Congratulates Patriots After AFC Championship Win Vs. Chiefs

Twitter has been full of people congratulating, or loathing, the New England Patriots on booking another trip to the Super Bowl.

The Patriots earned their 11th Super Bowl appearance with a thrilling 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta will be Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s ninth together.

After the game, they received high praise from the nation’s highest office.

Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

New England is just one win away from potentially booking another visit to the White House, and we all remember how much fun that was last time. If not, just ask the Boston Red Sox.

Either way, Trump is not wrong that Super Bowl LIII is setting up to be an epic matchup. And we think we know who Trump might be rooting for.

Thumbnail photo via Apr 19, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (L) presents President Donald Trump (R) with a Super Bowl LI team helmet at a ceremony honoring the Super Bowl LI champion Patriots on the South Lawn at the White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports