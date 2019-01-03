Patriots Practice Report: Devin McCourty, Dwayne Allen Remain Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Safety Devin McCourty and tight end Dwayne Allen missed their second consecutive practice Thursday as the New England Patriots continued their preparations for next weekend’s divisional-round playoff game.

McCourty, who led all Patriots defenders in snaps played entering Week 17, is recovering from a concussion that knocked him out of Sunday’s 38-3 win over the New York Jets.

Allen played against the Jets but has been dealing with a knee injury.

Fullback James Develin returned to practice after skipping Wednesday’s session for the birth of his third child.

The Patriots, who earned the AFC’s No. 2 seed thanks to their 11-5 regular-season record, will host the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens or Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images