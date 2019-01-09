Patriots Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle To Future/Reserve Contract

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots made their second future signing from outside the organization Wednesday.

The Patriots signed defensive tackle David Parry, a 2015 fifth-round pick out of Stanford, to a future/reserve contract. He can’t play for the Patriots in the postseason and won’t officially be added to the roster until March.

Parry was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and also has spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings. He has 83 tackles and five sacks in four NFL seasons.

Parry was arrested in 2017 and charged with felony robbery, felony unlawful use of transportation and misdemeanor threats after stealing and crashing a golf cart. He pled down to disorderly conduct and attempted unlawful means of transportation and avoided jail time.

The Patriots only have two other defensive tackles signed through next season in Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler. Both Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton are free agents after the season.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images