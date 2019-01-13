Rams Star Todd Gurley Cracks Joke About Patriots’ Long Run Of Success

FOXBORO — It’s been quite the turnaround for the Los Angeles Rams.

Just two seasons after finishing 4-12, the Rams grabbed the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and took home their first postseason win since 2004 with Sunday’s divisional-round victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

While Todd Gurley only is in his fourth NFL season, he’s already seen his fair share of ups and downs. Los Angeles went a combined 11-21 in his first two campaigns only to go 24-8 in the last two. As such, the three-time Pro Bowl selection knows success isn’t guaranteed.

That is, unless you’re you know who.

“That’s just how the league goes,” Gurley told the media Saturday, as seen on therams.com. “You’re not gonna have a great year every year, unless you’re the Patriots.”

Gurley certainly has a point. New England has reached the postseason in all but two seasons dating back to 2001 and has appeared in eight Super Bowls during that span. The Patriots will try to advance to their eighth straight AFC Championship Game on Sunday went they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a divisional-round tilt. Kick off from Gillette Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports