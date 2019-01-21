Red Sox Players Bring Back ‘#BeatLa’ After Patriots’ Win Over Chiefs

In two weeks time, the New England Patriots will look to take a page out of the Boston Red Sox’s book.

Following their thrilling victory Sunday night over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots are set to square off with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. It will represent the second Boston-Los Angeles championship matchup in the last four months, With the Red Sox’s World Series victory over the Dodgers being the first.

To say the Red Sox were fired up after watching Brady and the Patriots advance would be a huge understatement.

Here’s some of the reaction:

Tom breezy 🙌🏻 — Andrew Benintendi (@asben16) January 21, 2019

😂😂 Tom Brady your a joke! 🐐 — J.D. Martinez (@JDMartinez14) January 21, 2019

BEATLA 🙌🏻 — J.D. Martinez (@JDMartinez14) January 21, 2019

J.D. is all of New England 😂 🎥: @JDMartinez14’s IG pic.twitter.com/1PdTgyd6cu — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) January 21, 2019

Should the NFL change the name of the Super Bowl to the New England Invitational? #justsayin — Steve Pearce (@Late25Lightning) January 21, 2019

Boston vs LA 👀👀👀👀👀 — Ryan Brasier (@ryanbrasier) January 21, 2019

Enjoy it while it lasts. You’re watching a living legend!#bostonstrong — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) January 21, 2019

And then there was this tweet from David Ortiz:

Brady being Brady.. 😅😅 — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 21, 2019

Ortiz wasn’t the only Red Sox legend to chime in, however. Pedro Martinez also was rooting for the Pats, and believes they’ll handle the Rams in the Super Bowl.

The Red Sox entered the World Series as the prohibitive favorites. And although they Patriots likely also will be favored, they might be in for a tougher time than their cross-town allies were.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports