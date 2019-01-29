Rob Gronkowski Has Simple Response To Rumors About His Retirement

Well now that Tom Brady has made a hard stance that he will be back next season, the retirement rumors were bound to flood Rob Gronkowski’s way.

Many have speculated that the 29-year-old tight end could call it quits after the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Gronk has accumulated some bumps and bruises, and retirement rumors began to swirl after last year’s Super Bowl, but the tight end has kept some tight lips recently when it comes to what he will do next season.

That much did not change much when NFL Network’s Michael Irvin popped the inevitable question Monday during media availability at Super Bowl Opening Night in Atlanta.

Its seems that Gronkowski’s mind is in the right place focusing on Sunday’s game, but we’re sure Pats fans would feel a little better if the fan-favorite squashed the rumors all together.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports