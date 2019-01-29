Rob Gronkowski Seeks To ‘Get The Revenge’ On Jamal Adams For Mascot Hit

Jamal Adams probably is going to look back and wish he never tackled Pat the Patriot.

In what started as a joke for the New York Jets safety, now has turned into a fiasco. First the 23-year-old’s tackle reportedly sent the beloved mascot to the hospital and is dealing with multiple injuries. Now, the Patriots tight end has a bone to pick with Adams.

“We’re going to have to figure a way out to get the revenge,” Gronkowski said, per CLNS Media during Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night. “That was not nice what he did. I mean I heard the guy got seriously hurt.”

If Gronk doesn’t retire after the Super Bowl, it may be a tough day for Adams the first time the Jets and Patriots match up next season.

Thumbnail photo via Jan 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LIII at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports