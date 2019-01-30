Roger Goodell Leaves Door Open For Josh Gordon’s Return To Football

ATLANTA — As usual, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said a whole lot of nothing in his annual Super Bowl news conference.

But Goodell almost said something when asked if New England Patriots suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has a future in the NFL.

“Directly, I have not spoken to (Gordon) since his last suspension,” Goodell said. “He’s a young man who’s had a lot of challenges. I have gotten to know him. I understand the struggles and challenges he’s had to go through. He is working at it. He understands what he has to do. He understands the importance for him. And this is well beyond football. This is for his life — to make sure he takes care of himself and understands the importance of getting this issue under control and being able to live a healthy and long life.

“If he can, we’ll evaluate that at the right time. But right now, the focus is on what we can do to help Josh get to that place.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Gordon in a news conference Wednesday. He deflected the question, saying he’s preparing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Gordon currently is getting treatment at an in-patient facility in Gainesville, Fla. He was indefinitely suspended for submitting multiple diluted samples, violating the terms of his return to the NFL. The Patriots, the NFL and NFLPA are all working with Gordon to get his life and career back in order.

