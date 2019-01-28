Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Instagram Post To Kyrie Irving

Is LeBron James trying to recruit Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers?

That’s the impression Skip Bayless got Friday when James tagged Irving in an Instagram video of him singing “Rewind” by Fetty Wap.

And Bayless took James to task for the social media post Monday on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” calling it a “pathetically desperate” plea by the Lakers superstar to reunite with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate.

"This is a pathetically desperate, public plea, 'Please come back, Kyrie! I miss my closer. I need my closer.'"@RealSkipBayless reacts to LeBron James tagging Kyrie Irving on IG while singing Fetty Wap's "Rewind" pic.twitter.com/OrLbUUhuk7 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 28, 2019

This comes on the heels of Irving recently calling James to apologize for how he acted as a younger player on the Cavs. Irving requested a trade from Cleveland in the summer of 2017 because he no longer wanted to play in James’ shadow and landed with the Boston Celtics.

Irving, who’s set to become a free agent this summer, has indicated he plans to re-sign with the Celtics. Not everyone is sold on him returning to Boston, though, and Irving’s recent phone call to James has some folks wondering whether the former Cavs duo could reunite in LA.

Of course, this isn’t the only notable speculation surrounding the Lakers. Anthony Davis has requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Lakers are viewed as the favorites to land the All-Star big man, perhaps even before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images