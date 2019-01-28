NASCAR Great Richard Petty Apparently Has Legendary Pool-Shooting Skills, Too

During his racing days, Richard Petty was the most feared man in NASCAR.

Well, “The King” ain’t half bad on the pool table, either.

Petty recently was in San Francisco for a promotional event with Spectrum, and he wound up crossing paths with pool legend Jeanette Lee, otherwise known as the “Black Widow.” And while we doubt Petty could take down Lee in an actual game of pool, he did show off an awfully impressive trick shot.

Check this out:

What a legend.

(You can click here to watch another angle of the shot, courtesy of Richard Petty Motorsports driver Darrell Wallace Jr.)

Petty and the rest of the NASCAR community are eagerly awaiting Feb. 17, when the 2019 season will kick off with the Daytona 500.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images