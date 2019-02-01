Steelers WR Antonio Brown Explains What He’s Looking For In A Team

At this point you probably know that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is making waves.

It’s been a tumultuous couple weeks for Brown, who missed his team’s pivotal Week 17 game reportedly due to conflicts with teammates and coaches.

During Thursday’s EA Sports Bowl in Atlanta, Brown spoke with USA Today Sports about what he’s looking for in a team.

“I just want to win, you know,” Brown said. “I just want to win and play with a team that’s going to win. It doesn’t matter where.”

The 30-year-old has quite a few options if he truly wants to be on a winning team, as plenty of teams likely would be interested in trading for him if they can make the money work.

Brown had 104 receptions during the 2018 season for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns.

