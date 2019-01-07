Tom Brady Reveals Why He Worked With Throwing Coach During Playoff Bye Week

Just because the New England Patriots earned a first-round playoff bye, doesn’t mean Tom Brady wasn’t hard at work while his team waited for their AFC Divisional Round opponent to be revealed.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the 41-year-old quarterback worked out with throwing coach Tom House during the bye week, the type of steadfast preparation that led to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett comparing Brady to Michael Jordan.

With the Patriots set to meet the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round, Brady discussed his work with House on Monday during his weekly radio interview with WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan.”

“Yeah, I’ve worked with Tom for a while,” Brady said. “I really, you know, enjoy my time with him and I had some extra time and felt like it would be a good thing to do. You know, Tom is always receptive and it’s just great reviewing things, talking about techniques, fundamentals and I think those things are so important for football players, certainly quarterbacks, I know so many other — you know, football is always about technique and fundamentals and the more sound you are — in the bigger games you need to be as sound as possible. So, it’s just great having the extra time and taking some time and really dedicating it to that without thinking about plays and scheme because that’s what happens this week is we start talking about, you know, not certainly fundamentals and mechanics but plays and reads and so forth, so it’s just good to spend a little extra time doing that.”

The Chargers, who earned a 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round, will present a multitude of issues for a Patriots team that has been up-and-down all season. LA boasts an offense littered with explosive skill position players, from running back Melvin Gordon to wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, a veteran quarterback in Philip Rivers, a hellacious pass rush and a ball-hawking secondary that’s sure to make life difficult for Brady and the Pats.

LA also is loaded with confidence and swagger. Rivers made it clear the Bolts aren’t intimidated by Bill Belichick’s team and believe they can notch another road playoff victory and advance to their first AFC Championship Game since 2007 when they lost to New England 21-12.

Brady, who struggled at times throughout the season, will need to be on his A-Game if New England is to survive its toughest test of the season and move one step closer to a third straight Super Bowl appearance. With Rob Gronkowski looking like a shell of himself and Julian Edelman appearing to be a step slow, Brady’s precision and timing will be of the utmost importance Sunday at Gillette Stadium when the Chargers’ fierce pass rush will be hoping to have a party in New England’s backfield.

