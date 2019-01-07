Patriots Take On Haters With Hype Video That Will Get Pats Fans Amped

Apparently, Bill Belichick’s “Ignore the noise” mantra doesn’t apply to the New England Patriots’ social media team.

The Patriots coach famously has instructed his teams to disregard any and all things said about them outside the walls of Gillette Stadium and the Patriots’ practice field, but that doesn’t mean no one in the organization is paying attention as evidenced by a tweet from the Patriots on Monday.

With the Patriots’ divisional-round matchup set, they’ll square off with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Gillette, the club is doing all it can to rally the base. That includes this video tweeted Monday morning, focusing on a handful of opinions from talking heads across the land.

As you might expect, none of those opinions would be considered very flowery from the Patriots’ perspective.

When no one is watching.

When everyone is watching.#EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/B2AYdbilEU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 7, 2019

Among the highlights:

“I am officially pronouncing the New England Patriots Dynasty to be OVER … ” — FOX Sports’ Clay Travis

“Patriots dynasty is on life support. Brady and Gronk look old. Defense stinks. They’re still good, but their best days are absolutely behind them.” — 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi (Pittsburgh)

And of course, we’ve got a classic from Skip Bayless (a longtime defender of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady), dropping a lame “Belichick? Smell-ichick” tweet after New England’s Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots even highlighted former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan, who proclaimed the Patriots have gotten “old and slow.”

It’s a hype video through and through, one that likely will have Patriots fans counting down the days, minutes and hours until kickoff Sunday. But if things happen to go sideways, expect everyone in that video — and plenty more — to be waiting with receipts.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images