Troy Tulowitzki Had This To Say About Yankees Pursuing Manny Machado

Troy Tulowitzki doesn’t seem to mind that the free agent New York Yankees fans seem to have their eyes on is Manny Machado.

In fact, it seems like the recently-signed veteran is making a campaign to help the Bronx Bombers land the superstar free agent, according to ESPN’s Coley Harvey, even though that would mean less playing time for the former Colorado Rockies and Toronto Blue Jays shortstop.

“I signed up to be a Yankee because I wanted to be with the best players,” Tulo said on a conference call Monday via Harvey. “So if Manny’s one of those guys, then I think that would be awesome. I definitely signed up for this, to help us win.”

Tulo wants Manny to follow him to the Bronx. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jptckq5IpH — MLB (@MLB) January 8, 2019

“Whatever happens, happens,” Tulowitzki said. “I’ll be ready to play when spring training comes.”

The Yankees signed Tulowitzki to a one-year deal at the league minimum. The 34-year-old has not played since July 28, 2017 due to multiple injuries. The Blue Jays elected to cut him this offseason and eat the remaining salary left on his multi-year deal. He is a two-time Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner, but has not been nearly the same level player since his trade from the Rockies to the Jays in 2015.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images