Watch Northeastern Sports On NESN, NESNplus All Weekend Long

NESN will be the Huskies’ den this weekend.

NESN will broadcast seven Northeastern University sports events between Thursday and Sunday on its flagship channel and on NESNplus. The contests will feature Northeastern’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as the nationally ranked men’s and women’s hockey teams taking on conference foes in some can’t-miss games.

The fun will begin Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, when Northeastern men’s basketball hosts the College of Charleston in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s Colonial Athletic Association Tournament final. NESNplus will broadcast that game.

Hockey will take center stage on NESN at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, when UConn visits third-ranked Northeastern in a women’s Hockey East tilt. Then, Northeastern’s men’s team travels to Amherst, Mass., to face UMass at 7 p.m. ET on NESN in a Hockey East matchup between the No. 8 and No. 1 men’s hockey teams in the country.

NESNplus will have plenty of Huskies basketball, starting 7 p.m. Friday, when the Huskies host Drexel in a women’s CAA game. Fans can watch Northeastern men’s basketball at noon ET on Saturday when the Huskies take on UNC-Wilmington in the CAA.

NESNplus will be the place to watch the second Northeastern-UMass men’s Hockey East game of the weekend. It’s scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Northeastern’s Matthews Arena.

The Huskies’ sports slate on NESN will conclude at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, when Delaware visits Northeastern in a women’s CAA basketball game.

See this weekend’s full schedule of Northeastern games on NESN below (all times ET).

Thursday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. (NESNplus): Men’s CAA Basketball: College of Charleston at Northeastern

Friday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. (NESN): Women’s Hockey East: UConn at Northeastern

Friday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. (NESN): Men’s Hockey East: Northeastern at UMass

Friday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. (NESNplus): Women’s CAA Basketball: Drexel at Northeastern

Saturday, Jan. 19, at noon (NESNplus): Men’s CAA Basketball: UNCW at Northeastern

Saturday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. (NESNplus): Men’s Hockey East: UMass at Northeastern

Sunday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. (NESN): Women’s CAA Basketball: Delaware at Northeastern

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images