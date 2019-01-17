Tedy Bruschi Tried To Set Max Kellerman Straight About Tom Brady Arguments

Not that Tom Brady needs any help defending himself, but Tedy Bruschi is here to set Max Kellerman straight.

Brady more or less called out the haters after the Patriots’ decisive win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week that earned New England a berth in the AFC Championship Game. Shortly thereafter, linebacker Kyle Van Noy figuratively shoved Kellerman in a locker for the ESPN commentator’s ongoing insistence that Brady’s career is nearing an end.

And after Kellerman spent the first part of the week doubling down, saying Brady didn’t actually do much to warrant a ton of praise, Bruschi appeared on “First Take” on Thursday in an attempt to put Kellerman in his place.

Me and Max had to have a talk about this cliff thing… pic.twitter.com/mOYSbHeW72 — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) January 17, 2019

“If you’re in a losing streak, it’s OK. Just admit sometimes when you’re in the middle of a losing streak. (That’s) OK, too.”

We’ll go ahead and assume the message won’t get through to Kellerman … even if the Patriots go into KC and win on Sunday.