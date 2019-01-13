New England Patriots

Watch Tom Brady Find Phillip Dorsett For 15-Yard Touchdown Vs. Chargers

by on Sun, Jan 13, 2019 at 2:04PM

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are looking sharp as ever in their divisional-round matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

After rookie running back Sony Michel rushed for a touchdown on each of the Patriots’ first two drives Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady and Phillip Dorsett connected to make it a perfect 3-for-3. On a 3rd-and-6 from the Chargers’ 15-yard line, Brady floated a perfect pass to Dorsett, who had quite a bit of real estate in the corner of the end zone.

The score marked Brady’s 13th consecutive postseason game with a touchdown pass, tying him with Peyton Manning and Dan Marino for the third longest streak in NFL history.

