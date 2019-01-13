Watch Rex Burkhead Rush For Patriots’ Fourth Touchdown Vs. Chargers

FOXBORO — The Los Angeles Chargers’ defense is very strong against the pass given their loaded secondary.

Against the run, however, is a much different story.

The Patriots capitalized on the Chargers’ run-stopping woes early and often Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, as rookie back Sony Michel scamped for scores on New England’s first two drives of the game. And after Tom Brady went to the air for the Patriots’ third score, the two-time reigning AFC champs went back to the ground for their fourth.

The touchdown honors on this drive went to Rex Burkhead, who found the endzone for just the second time this season with a 6-yard dash.

Too easy.

The Chargers might want to start loading up the box to avoid letting this one get completely out of hand.

