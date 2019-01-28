What Steve Smith Believes Is Biggest Question Mark For Super Bowl LIII

The Los Angeles Rams advanced to Super Sunday largely without the services of arguably their best offensive player.

Todd Gurley didn’t shoulder much of a workload in the Rams’ narrow NFC title game over the New Orleans Saints. The star running back did find the end zone, but he tallied just 10 yards on four carries as well as a three-yard catch in the biggest game of his career.

Gurley, who missed two games during the regular season with a knee injury, has stressed that he’s currently not dealing any sort of ailment. Whether or not that’s media speak, five-time Pro Bowl wideout Steve Smith believes the Rams’ back is the most glaring unknown heading into Super Bowl LIII.

Gurley’s recent production decline has been alleviated by C.J. Anderson, who immediately stepped in and made an impact out of Los Angeles’ backfield. But next Sunday will mark Anderson’s fifth game with the Rams, so it would be tough to put all your eggs in the basket of a new player who’s spent time with three teams this season.

The Rams can light up the scoreboard in a number of different ways, but if Gurley isn’t close to 100 percent and the New England Patriots can shift their attention elsewhere, Los Angeles likely will be leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the losing end.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports