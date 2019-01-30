Why Clay Matthews Believes Patriots Will Beat Rams In Super Bowl LIII

The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots have quite a bit in common.

Between the high-powered offenses and stingy defenses, we could be in store for quite the showdown when the two teams meet in Super Bowl LIII. Clay Matthews knows this all too well, as the Green Bay Packers fell to both the Rams and Patriots in the regular season.

Matthews won’t be incorporating conference bias into his Super Bowl prediction, though. The 10-year linebacker has been around the NFL enough to know just how tough the Patriots are to beat on the big stage.

“The amount of experience they’ve had and how they’ve been able to stay on top is truly remarkable,” Matthews told AOL.com. “Even in the losses they’ve had in the Super Bowl, they haven’t been blowouts.

“It’s always hard to bet against them when it’s in the Super Bowl.”

Matthews isn’t alone in his prediction. Fellow NFC North star Kyle Rudolph, who’s seen the Patriots play in the Super Bowl in all but three of his eight NFL seasons, shared similar sentiments when making his pick.

As for Green Bay, new head coach Matt LaFleur will look to bring a jolt to the historic franchise and return the Pack to championship glory.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports