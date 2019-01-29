NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis ‘Open’ To Landing With This Team Not In L.A.

The Anthony Davis trade rumors seemingly has set the NBA ablaze.

Rumors have been swirling about the superstar since early in the season, but Davis poured gasoline on the fire when he publicly requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans before the NBA Trade Deadline.

There reportedly are four teams that could be offering the Pelicans an offer for the 25-year-old.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the favorite in the sweepstakes to land Davis, but the New York Knicks are another team that the Pelicans star would be ‘open’ to joining, according to Bleacher Report’s Ric Boucher.

The Knicks have also been rumored to be interested in free-agent-to-be Kevin Durant, Boucher reported.

“League sources believe they have ‘a strong chance’ of luring Durant should he leave the Golden State Warriors this summer and that Davis is “open” to New York as a landing place as well,” Boucher wrote.

A deal for Davis would likely mean that New York would have to part ways with star forward Kristaps Porzingis. But if the Knicks were able to land Durant, Davis, and a potential top-3 draft pick like Zion Williamson, they would be an instant favorite in the East.

